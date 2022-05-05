No show by 845 students in Virudhunagar district

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspects a Plus Two examination centre in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

A total of 845 students out of 23,518 candidates did not appear for the Language paper of Class 12 public examination that began in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

The absentees comprised 406 boys and 439 girls. A total of 10,888 boys and 12,295 girls (regular) and 335 private candidates were slated to appear for the examination held at 94 centres in the district.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected the arrangements made at Government Higher Secondary School at Amathur.

He said 52 differently abled students were provided seating on the ground floor. They were also allotted scribes and additional time. The question papers were kept in strong rooms at eight places and were guarded by armed police personnel round the clock. A total of 1,744 officials and workers were deployed for the examination.

Inspecting basic amenities such as drinking water and the seating arrangements, the Collector said uninterrupted power supply was ensured at all examination centres. Eight flying squads were deployed to check malpractices.

Joint Director C. Amuthavalli was supervising the arrangements in the district, he added.

Chief Educational Officer Gnanagowri and Assistant Director (Examinations, Vijayalakshmi were among those who were present.