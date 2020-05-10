Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, on Saturday, said there was no short supply of Aavin milk in any part of Chennai or Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, he said two workers of an Aavin plant at Madhavaram in Chennai were tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Both were not involved in handling milk nor deployed for milk packet distribution. “Both have been kept in isolation and are under treatment,” he said. Stating that 12 lakh litres of milk from other districts used to be taken to Chennai, Mr. Bhalaji said that 14.50 lakh litres of milk was being supplied to the State capital. “While Chennai gets an extra 2.5 lakh litres of milk, 12 lakh litres of milk is being supplied to other districts,” he said. Sale of Aavin milk had increased and some people were spreading rumours.

Machinery imported from Germany was being used to disinfect streets of Tiruthangal and Sivakasi. While disinfection was completed in Tiruthangal, it was in progress in Sivakasi. Later, the work would be taken up in every panchayat including Anaiyur, Sithurajapuram, Pallapatti, Thevarkulam panchayats, he added.