Madurai

‘No short supply of Aavin milk’

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, on Saturday, said there was no short supply of Aavin milk in any part of Chennai or Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, he said two workers of an Aavin plant at Madhavaram in Chennai were tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Both were not involved in handling milk nor deployed for milk packet distribution. “Both have been kept in isolation and are under treatment,” he said. Stating that 12 lakh litres of milk from other districts used to be taken to Chennai, Mr. Bhalaji said that 14.50 lakh litres of milk was being supplied to the State capital. “While Chennai gets an extra 2.5 lakh litres of milk, 12 lakh litres of milk is being supplied to other districts,” he said. Sale of Aavin milk had increased and some people were spreading rumours.

Machinery imported from Germany was being used to disinfect streets of Tiruthangal and Sivakasi. While disinfection was completed in Tiruthangal, it was in progress in Sivakasi. Later, the work would be taken up in every panchayat including Anaiyur, Sithurajapuram, Pallapatti, Thevarkulam panchayats, he added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 6:54:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/no-short-supply-of-aavin-milk-minister/article31548444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY