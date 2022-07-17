No shops inside Meenakshi temple; move will help preserve heritage structure

Eighteen shops were evicted from Naickar Mandapam on Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple premises by the HR&CE Dept. on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

All the 72 shops inside Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple’s Naicker Mandapam have been removed, said HR&CE officials here on Sunday.

In a move to preserve the heritage structure of the shrine, the temple administration had proposed to evict all the shops inside the temple.

Following petitions submitted, the Joint Commissioner (HR&CE) had directed the shops to vacate after giving them time. On June 18, while 54 shops were evicted by the authorities, 12 others approached the High Court Bench here. However, the court had directed them to vacate by July 15.

Under such circumstances, the temple administration cleared all the shops on its premises on Saturday, they said.