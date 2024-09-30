ADVERTISEMENT

No residential area will be flooded this monsoon, says Thoothukudi Mayor

Published - September 30, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Desilting of nine major storm-water drains to be completed by October 15 and construction of new drains have been completed, says Mayor P. Jegan

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor N.P. Jegan addressing the Thoothukudi Corporation Council meeting on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thoothukudi Mayor P. Jegan has allayed the fears of the city residents about marooning of residential areas during the northeast monsoon by announcing that all the storm-water drain construction work in the city had been completed.

He was replying to questions raised by councillors during the council meeting on Monday. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan was present.

Mr. Jegan said that construction of storm-water drain work had been completed.

Besides, the desilting of Puckle drain channel was under way. Similarly, the desilting work of nine major storm-water drain channels was being taken up. The work was expected to be completed by October 15, before the onset of northeast monsoon, he said. Hence, residents could rest assured that there would be no water stagnation, he said.

To a question raised by Manthiramoorthi (AIADMK), the Mayor said that the urban local body would impose fine on those who dump garbage at Teppakulam. Efforts were on to put up high-mast light around the Teppakulam.

He said all Amma Unavagams in the city would continue to be run and quality food would be served.

