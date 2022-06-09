Madurai

No recruitment

Ramanathapuram

The district administration has clarified that Department of Animal Husbandry was not making any recruitment to the post of animal handler-cum-driver as being circulated through social media.

A press release said that fake messages were being circulated through WhatsApp that the department was recruiting people for the posts of animal handler and animal handler-cum-driver with a salary of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 18,000 respectively.

The message claimed that a total of 160 vacancies, 5 in each district, would be filled up and appointment order would be given in June.

No such recruitment drive was proposed and warned people against getting duped by such fake messages.


