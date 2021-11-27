No rains but waterlogging continues in Thoothukudi

Kanimozhi says rescue operations in full swing

With the dry spell on Saturday coming as a big relief, the authorities swung into action by pumping out stagnating water in several residential locations.

Giant size motors, pumps and earth movers had been deployed both in the district and within the Corporation limits. “Works are going on round-the-clock. Most of the senior officers and their supervising teams were on the roads. The rain was very heavy that not only the Tamirabarani river had heavy discharge, but tanks too had heavy overflow during the last 36 hours,” officials said.

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi visited many low-lying areas and supervised the arrangements being done at the relief centres.

In a brief interaction with reporters, she said that 16 relief centres were opened in the city. A community kitchen has been functioning. Food was being served to all the needy. A medical health camp was also available at the relief centres.

The fire and rescue service personnel moved in aged people and sick persons from many dwellings, which were inundated. They were ferried in rubber boats safely to the relief centres.

The officials said that 30,000 cusecs of water had to be let off into the sea and the PWD engineers said that after the Kadambakulam tank near Kurumbur breached, the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road was almost under two-feet water.

As a result, vehicle movement from Tiruchendur was diverted at Arumuganeri for the second consecutive day. Similarly, there were traffic diversions at Eral and police had tough time regulating the vehicles.

Many vehicle users too had to take a circuitous route after the roads were submerged.

Meanwhile, Collector K Senthil Raj appealed to the residents to be safe and not to venture out as the IMD predicted another spell of heavy rain over the next two to three days.