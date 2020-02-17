No public space for performing arts in Madurai

It is an irony that though Madurai can take pride in being the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, the city does not have a dedicated space for performing arts.

Prabhakar Vedamanickam of Kaleidoscope, who hosted Madurai Arts Festival in the first week of February, says the rent is high at the usual venues where a play or performance is conducted. Presently folk dance, music programmes, art display and comedy shows are conducted in big marriage halls, the auditorium on Chamber premises, the small hall on Tamukkam ground, World Tamil Sangam, Gandhi Museum amphitheatre and halls in big hotels. However, event organisers say Madurai lacks open air venues in parks or a city square with limited seats and bare minimum facilities.

It is everywhere

Sumanth Ram, an architect, says Madurai’s rich culture can be traced to its streets. “Every house has a kolam, most people can sing or dance. The padithurais along Vaigai river are frequented by merry-making people during festivals and even tea shops become a place for exaggerated storytelling,” he says.

There is a plethora of folk art forms in villages in and around Madurai. There are regular all-night performances of music and dance in their various forms. These are absent in a metropolitan city.

R. Murali from People's Union for Civil Liberties, an ardent appreciator of arts, says although theatre troupes from different parts of the State used to perform in Madurai, the trend is on the wane through the last decade. Public spaces such as parks and roads in Madurai could be better utilised to host shows, he says.

Mr. Vedamanickam says a simple book release costs ₹20,000 and above and venues like World Tamil Sangam or Gandhi Museum are either expensive or have restrictions on content.

“If this continues, the youth of the city will not have any major outlet for their talent and will keep moving to other cities. Television will become the only medium of entertainment,” he says.

The lounge culture

When Harsh Garg started 808 Events in Madurai, it was out of frustration. His company curates events such as stand-up comedy and music shows and brings artistes from Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. “People go to Chennai, Bengaluru and even Coimbatore to watch shows and complain about lack of such a space in Madurai. Since this city does not have a ‘lounge culture’ where people can eat, drink and watch entertainment, we are promoting this concept here,” he says. Madurai also does not have an ‘open mic culture’ where people can go up on stage and perform anything, he says.

For Reshma Zafar who opened up her terrace at the Urban Spice art gallery, there has been a slow and steady stream of people wanting to be part of art workshop, open mics, music jams and mural- making workshops. She says the inclination to learn different art forms do exists in Madurai, but people are very slow to adapt here.

Smart City plan

While some individuals are showing the way and hosting events like Sumanth Ram and Reshma Zafar, many others want public parks to be thrown open so that people can look forward to an evening of free entertainment. “A city centre where artistes can sing, dance, read poetry, review a book or release a book must be included in ‘Smart City’ plan,” says Mr. Murali.

Mr. Garg says college auditoriums can be thrown open for collaborative cultural performances.