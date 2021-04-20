No public movement in first night curfew

Madurai

Most arterial roads and streets in Madurai wore a deserted look after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, following the imposition of night curfew as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The State government has announced that night curfew will be enforced throughout the State from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Tuesday night. Police personnel went around the city to ensure that commercial establishments were closed and there was no public movement.

During the night curfew, private or public bus transport, auto, taxi or private vehicles will not be permitted.

However, autos, taxis and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from airports and railway stations. Essential services like supply of milk, distribution of newspapers, hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceutical labs, and allied medical services were allowed to operate during the night hours.

A group of people, who did not know that buses would not operate during the night curfew, were seen lying on the platform inside M.G.R. Bus Stand waiting for buses to operate in the wee hours of Wednesday.