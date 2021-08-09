No provision for age relaxation in appointment, says High Court

Madurai

09 August 2021 21:26 IST

Petition seeking appointment under compassionate grounds dismissed

There is no provision for granting age relaxation for appointments made on compassionate grounds in Tamil Nadu Municipal Service Rules, 1970, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said while dismissing a petition.

Justice D. Krishnakumar observed that there is age relaxation in the statute. The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Ravi whose father was employed in the municipal office of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. After his father died during service in 2015, the petitioner sought appointment under compassionate grounds.

The authorities rejected the application. Challenging it, the petitioner said that he belonged to a Scheduled Tribe and was entitled to age relaxation as per Tamil Nadu State and Subordinate Service Rules. He said that the maximum age limit prescribed was not applicable to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. This contention was objected to by the Aruppukottai Municipality.

It was submitted that as per the Tamil Nadu Municipal Service Rules, the maximum age limit for appointment by direct recruitment on compassionate grounds shall be 30 years in respect of sons or unmarried daughters and 40 years for wife or husband of the municipal employee.

Taking note of the submissions, the judge observed that Tamil Nadu Municipal Service Rules are applicable to the facts and circumstances of the case on hand. There is no provision for granting age relaxation for appointments made on compassionate grounds.