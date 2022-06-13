‘No proposal to allow sand quarrying in river’  

The State on Monday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that as of now there was no proposal to allow sand quarrying in Tamirabharani river at Mukkani village in Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and S. Ananthi was informed of the State’s stand during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by a retired government employee, M. Muthiah of Sendhamangalam in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner sought a direction to forbear authorities from granting permission to quarry river sand at Mukkani, where ‘indiscriminate sand quarrying was taking place illegally’.

While the illegal sand quarrying was causing irreparable damage to the ecosystem, there was a proposal to call a tender for quarrying river sand, he said. The authorities were duty bound to take action against indiscriminate sand quarrying, the petitioner said.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities not to permit sand quarrying in Tamirabharani riverbed. Taking note of the fact that there was no proposal to allow sand quarrying in the Tamirabharani, the court closed the petition.