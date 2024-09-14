GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No political motive behind alcohol prohibition conference, says Thirumavalavan

Published - September 14, 2024 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

“We have zero intent of taking forward the alcohol prohibition conference with a political motive as it is purely to express the sufferings of women who lost their family to alcohol,” said VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan. 

Addressing press here on Saturday, he said, since it was a women’s conference, nation-wide women leaders would be invited. “As discussed in the media, we have not sent any official invitation to any political parties so far,” he affirmed. 

When asked whether DMK would be invited for the conference, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, all parties who support complete prohibition would be invited and both DMK and AIADMK have expressed their willingness for prohibition of alcohol in the State.  

He emphasized that they had no idea of inviting PMK and BJP for the conference as they were parties whose fundamental politics were caste and religion. 

“The bitter experience we have gained in travelling along with PMK for five years is one of the major reasons for not inviting them. Also, this is the unanimous decision our party’s high committee,” he noted.

