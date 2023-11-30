No plan to outsource tax collection centres, says Madurai Corporation Commissioner

November 30, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

There is no plan to outsource the tax collection centres in Madurai Corporation, said Commissioner L. Madhubalan here on Thursday.

On Monday, at the council meeting, when CPI (M) councillor Vijaya raised apprehensions and sought an explanation from the officials on the Corporation’s stand about the reports on the outsourcing plans for tax collection centres, the Commissioner intervened and clarified that the reports were incorrect and there was no such plan.

He said that for the 100 wards, there were 45 tax collection centres, but only 100 Bill Collectors. It was proposed to make the Bill Collectors go to the respective areas/wards and intensify the collections as the number of units (dwellings and buildings) had increased in the added wards over a period of time.

When the Bill Collectors went out to the field, public visiting the tax collection centres had to wait for long hours due to the absence of the staff. With some banks coming forward in assisting tax collections by deploying manpower through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the Corporation planned to make use of it, officials said.

By doing so, there was a twin advantage for the Corporation. Firstly, tax collection at the counters would be effective and there would not be any delay in remittances and secondly, the banks were engaging the manpower through their CSR activities, officials said and added that the online payment was also being done by the tax payers.

With a whopping sum of about ₹500 crore to be collected (both arrears and current) under heads of property tax, vacant land tax, profession tax, water charges and Under Ground Drainage charges and among others, such multi-pronged strategy would facilitate in achieving the goal by the fiscal end, officials added.

