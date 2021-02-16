No place for discrimination in abode of God: HC

Taking note of the fact that there was a difference of opinion over conduct of a temple festival in Tiruchi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was an unfortunate case.
After it was submitted that the temple authorities themselves would conduct the event, the court dismissed the petition that sought the conduct of a peace meeting.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi observed that a temple was a place of religious worship, and it was based upon faith. When people go to the temple out of faith, there could not be any difference based upon colour or creed. God does not recognise any community. It only recognises a human being who goes there to pray.
Classification of men had no place in the abode of God. If such activities were permitted, it would strike against the very spirit of the Constitution. The temple should not be a place for perpetuating communal separation leading to discrimination. On the other hand, it should facilitate all persons having common faith to come and worship, the judges said.
The court dismissed the petition filed by M. Padmanaban, who sought a direction to authorities to conduct a peace meeting for conduct of the temple festival at Eraniamman Thirukovil, which was under the control of Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple at Thiruvanaikovil in Tiruchi district.
