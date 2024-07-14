GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘No one will take drugs if they visualise the suffering families undergo’

Students of Thiagarajar College in Madurai don the role of teachers and take the message of ill-effects of drug usage to their peers

Published - July 14, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Psychology at Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science educating their collegemates about the ill-effects of drug usage.

Students of Psychology at Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science educating their collegemates about the ill-effects of drug usage. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

 

To take home the message of ill-effects of drug usage, students of psychology department of Thiagarajar College of Arts and Science armed with an intense method have jumped into the work of educating each and every student in their college. 

Though carrying out rallies and erecting banners with messages on the ill-effects of drug usage could create some impact in the public, the efficiency of such Information Education and Communication (IEC) system is limited in transferring the entire message to the targeted audience.  

Students of psychology department have formed 20 groups with three members each and have taken up the job of passing on the awareness message to the students in a more personal way.  

As they have been trained to converse with fellow human beings in a more nuanced and sensitive manner, the students felt they could work on creating awareness more efficiently.  

D. Sivaraj, 2nd year student and a team member, said, they felt the normal awareness messages would be just warning the drug users of how it would affect their health and their family.  

“But, when the people are made aware of what they would have to go through both medically and mentally, once they fall ill due to the usage of drug, it will make them think and eventually help them come out of the practice,” he added.  

When they hear about the gory situations they would be subjected to during their treatment, psychologically it would push everyone to think about the ill-effects of drugs, Mr. Sivaraj added.  

A.D. Janani, a team member and 3rd year student, said, a study showed that more than 4 lakh families have been abandoned as their prime bread winner had lost his life to the usage of drugs.  

“This could be just a message if written on a wall or a paper, but making one realize what it is to lose their family for a short-time pressure, would be really impactful,” she added.  

“We, through cinema and media, know how it would break a family when they lose someone important. To make the audience visualize the scenarios is the most important job we have to undertake as psychology students,” Ms. Janani noted.  

Making note of various studies which proved that making people realize the negative effects of any bad habits would help them come out of the habit, M. Nagarajan, Head of Department, Department of Psychology, said, “only on a trial-and-error basis we tried this method by using our own students, but it had reached the students well.” 

“Many students from other departments after listening to these students, have reached us personally for counselling and advice. This is what we consider as success more than anything else,” he added.  

The department has also planned to tie-up with any non-governmental organisations or social welfare department to continue the work of intrinsically passing the message of ill-effects of drugs among the public, he noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.