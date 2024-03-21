ADVERTISEMENT

No nominations received on second day in Madurai

March 21, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

No nominations were received on Thursday, the second day for filing of nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Madurai Parliamentary Constituency.

On Wednesday, the first day, two independent candidates from Sellur filed their nominations with Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M. S. Sangeetha.

For the second consecutive day, no nominations were received for Lok Sabha constituencies of Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram.

Candidates can file their nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 20 to 27, barring March 23 (Saturday) and March 24 (Sunday). The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 28 (Thursday) and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30 (Saturday). Polling will take place on April 19, and counting of votes on June 4.

