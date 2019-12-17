No nomination for 7 village panchayat ward member posts

THOOTHKUDI

At least for seven village panchayat union ward member posts, there were no applications received, officials said here on Tuesday.

The local body elections are set to be conducted in two phases - December 27 and 30 across different parts of the State in which elections to various positions would be held for the local body, including panchayat unions, village panchayats and among others.

In the district, the nominations which opened on December 9 ended on Monday. At the time of scrutiny, officials in-charge of the nominations told reporters that there were no applications received for seven village panchayat union ward member posts.

In Tiruchendur panchayat union, Pichuvilai panchayat there are six wards. The officials said that as the post of chairman in the panchayat union had been earmarked on rotational basis to alternative community, the villagers belonging to the inter-mediate community had ‘stayed’ away from the elections to express their discontent.

Similarly, a case of non-participation from a union identified as ward six in Sattankulam panchayat union was reported by the officials.

In all, a total of 9807 nominations were taken up for scrutiny across the district. By and large, there were no major hiccups, but for minor errors or omissions. According to an Assistant Returning officer, the scrutiny of nominations, which were going on beyond 3 p.m. did not have any major discrepancies.