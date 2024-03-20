No nomination filed on day one in Tirunelveli

March 20, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

No candidate filed nomination for the Parliamentary polls to be held on April 19 as filing of nominations for Tirunelveli constituency commenced here on Wednesday.

Nominations for the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency will be received by Returning Officer and District Collector, Tirunelveli, K. P. Karthikeyan between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from March 20 to 27 barring the public holidays on March 23 and 24.

Only three vehicles accompanying each candidate will be allowed to enter the Collectorate while other vehicles will be stopped beyond 100 meters. Only four persons will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s chamber to submit the papers and each candidate can submit a maximum of four set of nominations.

The nominations submitted till March 27 will be taken-up for scrutiny on March 28 and withdrawal of nomination will be allowed on March 30, which will decide the final number of candidates in fray.

On the first day of nomination, no candidates filed their papers even as political parties, especially the Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for Tirunelveli segment.

As the nomination process commenced, the police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around Tirunelveli Collectorate and screened the private vehicles entering the Collectorate through the entrances other than the main entrance for official work.

Similar situation prevailed in Tenkasi parliamentary constituency also as no candidate filed the nomination on Wednesday.