GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No nomination filed on day one in Tirunelveli

March 20, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

No candidate filed nomination for the Parliamentary polls to be held on April 19 as filing of nominations for Tirunelveli constituency commenced here on Wednesday.

 Nominations for the Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency will be received by Returning Officer and District Collector, Tirunelveli, K. P. Karthikeyan between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from March 20 to 27 barring the public holidays on March 23 and 24.

 Only three vehicles accompanying each candidate will be allowed to enter the Collectorate while other vehicles will be stopped beyond 100 meters. Only four persons will be allowed to enter the Returning Officer’s chamber to submit the papers and each candidate can submit a maximum of four set of nominations.

 The nominations submitted till March 27 will be taken-up for scrutiny on March 28 and withdrawal of nomination will be allowed on March 30, which will decide the final number of candidates in fray.

 On the first day of nomination, no candidates filed their papers even as political parties, especially the Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for Tirunelveli segment.

 As the nomination process commenced, the police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around Tirunelveli Collectorate and screened the private vehicles entering the Collectorate through the entrances other than the main entrance for official work.

 Similar situation prevailed in Tenkasi parliamentary constituency also as no candidate filed the nomination on Wednesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.