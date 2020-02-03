No new clinic of GRH kindled this much hope

When transgender Urvashi consulted a doctor at a private hospital in Madurai with a complaint of stomach pain, she was directed to a gynaecologist who asked her if her menstrual cycle was regular. “When I corrected her, she told me I too was a type of woman,” Ms. Urvashi said. As a transwoman, she said the ignorance of a medical practitioner pained her and added that this was not a stray incident.

For many like Urvashi, medical care in Madurai comes at a price - the stigma and high cost of health care. Urvashi also recalls times when paramedical staff giggled in her midst and resorted to treating her disrespectfully because of her gender. When she heard about a new clinic for transgender people being constructed at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, she was happy and relieved. “The clinic is not yet open. When I went to GRH last week to help a friend get transgender identity card, it was locked,” she said.

In June 2018, Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar told the Assembly that special clinics for transgenders will be set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai and GRH in Madurai. The Chennai clinic is functioning since June 2019.

The promise

GRH authorities say the clinic, constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh, will function primarily as an outpatient ward for transgender persons and served by specialists from departments such as urology, endocrinology, gynaecology, psychiatry and plastic surgery. “In due course, the medical board will decide whether it can do the formalities and issue the transgender identity card. Those opting to have sex reassignment surgery will also have to approach this clinic,” a doctor said. The clinic will also serve those coming for treatment for sexually transmitted infection, HIV and AIDS.

It is estimated that there are 300 transgender persons in Madurai district, as per official records.

In September, former Dean K. Vanitha said “the clinic will be established and inaugurated within the month-end, but it never happened.

The need

Transgender activist Priya Babu, while welcoming the government’s move to set up the special clinic, said it must be ensured that doctors, paramedical staff and the security team catering to transgender patients are well trained prior to opening the clinic.

“Doctors, particularly psychiatrists, should not treat us like their regular patients. Our problems are different from theirs. They must be able to hear us out and be trained in dealing with pre and post surgery counselling,” she said.

Apathy towards patients at big hospitals like the GRH where thousands of people, particularly from low socio-economic background, come for treatment is very high. “Most transgender people prefer private hospitals because there is dignity in paying for consultation. The doctors there usually treat us better. But what about those who cannot afford it?” she asks.

Transgender persons must feel safe and cared for at the GRH, Ms. Priya Babu said.

“Transgenders have a set of hospitals that they go to for sex reassignment surgery, emasculation surgery and vaginal construction through plastic surgery. If the GRH offers these services at a low cost, several people will make use of it,” she said.

Ms. Urvashi said some transgender persons resort to begging and sex work because they are desperate to transform physically for their own mental peace and societal acceptance. Since mainstream workplaces reject them, they have no choice but to work as menial labour but still hope to save enough for the surgery. Some people, unfortunately, receive terrible scars from the surgeries because doctors are not well-trained. “If the surgery is done at a government hospital itself, transgender people will not have the pressure to do menial jobs to pay for the surgery. Moreover, when doctors are better qualified to do the surgery, we can rest assured of seamless transformation,” she says.

Dean J. Sangumani said the clinic will be opened this week. “The inauguration was postponed due to procedural delay and I will ensure that it is manned by a best team of doctors,” he said.