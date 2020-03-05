‘No need to panic over COVID-19’

MADURAI

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey urged the public not to panic over COVID-19 and stated that the Central government was fully prepared to tackle any situation.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Choubey said that the Union government started conducting meetings through videoconferencing with State officials well in advance.

He said that 29 people in India had tested positive for coronavirus till March 4. But, there was no need to panic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan were continuously monitoring the situation, he said.

The Minister added that as a preventive measure, the government had suspended visas granted to people from Italy, Iran, China, South Korea and Japan.

He also said that currently there were 15 laboratories across the country to conduct the test for COVID-19. Another 19 laboratories would be established soon, he added.