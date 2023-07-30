No need for uniform civil code in diverse country like India, says Anbumani

July 30, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday reiterated that his party would oppose tooth and nail any move to enact a uniform civil code as it would destroy the diverse fabric of the nation.

Addressing a party functionary’s private function here, Dr. Anbumani said a country such as India, where different food, wedding practices, language, culture, religion etc. were being followed, was not in need of a uniform civil code. It would be against its diversity, which was the beauty, uniqueness and strength of the country. If there was any change or amendment needed in the existing laws in connection with a particular issue it could be addressed appropriately.

“In fact, the party believes that the beautiful diversity prevailing for centuries is a boon to India, and, hence there is no need for the uniform civil code,” he added.

He appealed to farmers across Tamil Nadu and youth, who waged a sustained peace protest to get the ban on jallikattu revoked, should support the ongoing agitation by agriculturists of Cuddalore against acquisition of 50,000 acres of land for expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

“I cannot understand as to why the youth don’t come out in support of the agitating farmers of Cuddalore. Are they thinking that it is an agitation pertaining to a particular place and a group? It is a fight to protect the soil and environment and, hence, the youth should vociferously support the protest against the acquisition of land. Else, the future of the region will be bleak,” he said.

The PMK leader said the peaceful agitation by his party cadre and farmers turned violent only after police resorted to lathi charge and other coercive measures. “The ruling DMK, which returned 12,000 acre of land acquired in Jayamkondam for lignite mining, should not allow the situation to continue as it will be branded as anti-farmer party if its anti-farmer stance continues.”

Addressing the reporters after the function, he said the Tamirabharani, which was polluted due to indiscriminate mining of sand due to the callous attitude of successive governments for the past 50 years in Tamil Nadu, should be protected at any cost. While sewer was mixing up in the perennial river at several places along its 122 km-long watercourse, over 100 tonnes of clothes were being discarded by bathers as part of their religious belief.

If the government did not take constructive steps for saving this river, it would become another Cooum, he warned.

The former Union Minister also came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu Government for allowing illegal movement of stone and M-sand from the State to neighbouring Kerala.

He prescribed that strengthening the prohibition wing of the Tamil Nadu police with adequate man power alone would yield desirable results in the drive against drugs and illicit liquor.