No need for panic over rise in number of fever cases: Health official

Special Correspondent Sivakasi
September 18, 2022 18:59 IST

Though there is a rise in number of fever cases, especially among children, health authorities say that there is no need for panic, as the viral fever gets subsided from third day.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Sivakasi, N. Kalusivalingam, said health authorities were maintaining high vigil and advised people to get immediate medical attention from nearest Primary Health Centres or Government hospitals.

The outbreak of fever is attributed to changing weather condition

"We are closely monitoring the schools with the help of nodal teachers and keeping a tab on the number of absentees. Whenever, there is a rise in number of absentees, the health workers make a visit to know about health condition of the children," Dr. Kalusivalingam said.

Affected children suffer due to fever and cough. "Regular dose of paracetamol along with oral re-hydration solution will help overcome the fever. Sponging can also be done to immediately reduce the temperature," he added.

However, when the child suffered high temperature or the fever continued for more than three days, they can be admitted in hospital. "This is just to keep the children under constant monitoring and also for taking up lab diagnosis to rule out other complications, like dengue," he added.

Stating that viral fever was spreading through gatherings, Dr. Kalusivalingam advised parents to boil drinking water and frequently wash hands with soap. Similarly, children with fever are advised to take rest and not sent to school.

