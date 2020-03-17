No need for panic: Collector

TENKASI

17 March 2020 21:15 IST

Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the precautionary measures put in place across the district in the wake of COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

He said 36 persons, who had returned to their native places in the district from abroad, were house quarantined for 28 days and 17 of them had been allowed to move around as they were found to be healthy. The remaining 19 persons were still in isolation in their houses even as the government doctors were monitoring their health everyday.

The Department of Public Health stationed its doctors, health inspectors and technicians at Puliyarai check-post on Tenkasi – Kerala border round the clock to check vehicles and passengers coming in from the neighbouring State.

“As the vehicles and passengers are checked by this team, anyone travelling with fever will immediately be shifted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital where isolation ward has been created for this purpose. Moreover, awareness pamphlets are being distributed to the public,” he said. He has so far chaired three rounds of meeting to review precautionary measures.

He said the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements to conduct awareness programmes across the district and disinfection was being done in all places where the people would visit in large number everyday. Private physicians in the district had been trained in dealing with patients coming to their hospitals with symptoms of COVID-19.

Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, Deputy Director of Public Health (In-Charge) Varadharajan and other officials from various government departments participated in the meeting.