No need for panic buying: Collector

People need not resort to panic buying and stock up on essential commodities ahead of the total lockdown, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting attended by Superintendent of Police E. Karthik and other senior officials, he said the State government had announced the total lockdown from May 10 to May 24, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. Prior to making the announcement, the Chief Minister had instructed the officials concerned to ensure that the supply chain was not affected.

A special team led by the Joint Director of Agriculture had been formed to oversee distribution of vegetables, milk, meat and fish in the district. Standalone grocery shops, milk depots and vegetable stores would function up to 12 noon during the lockdown period. Essential commodities procured from other States/districts by wholesale merchants and retail traders through road transport shall not be stopped at check posts.

People can air grievances, if any, on one of these numbers: 94981 01615, 94981 29498, 83000 31100 and 83000 36138, he added.