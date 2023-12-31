No need for panic about JN.1 virus spread, says Union Minister

December 31, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

All State governments have been told to step up the screening protocol as per WHO standards for JN.1 covid19 variant in the country, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel in Rameswaram on Sunday.

The Minister, who was here to address with empanelled hospitals on Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) - Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme from Tamil Nadu, told reporters that there was no need for panic about the current spread of the virus. WHO had described the variant as “low” globally, but the Union Ministry had advised the States to adhere to the SOP and prevent the spread locally.

The Union Ministry was monitoring the developments. and screening would be stepped up across the country.. The country had the best doctors from AIIMS and other organisations and experts from premier institutions such as ICMR were giving advice on the issue.

Expressing satisfaction over the Health Department’s activities in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Singh Baghel said there were some discrepancies in the implementation of certain Centrally sponsored programmes. “We will sort it out. Overall, the performance and upkeep of public health institutions are satisfactory,” he responded to a query.

The Minister held an interactive session with senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and other doctors from private hospitals on CMCHIS and other programmes.

Earlier, he visited the Government Medical College here, where AIIMS students were studying on the temporary premises.

Sources in the medical college said the Minister during a brief interaction with the students and faculty members said construction work in AIIMS at Madurai would commence in about three months.

