‘No need for extra cylinder delivery charge’

MADURAI
Customers need not pay those delivering LPG cylinders any amount more than what has been specified on the cash memo, according to a press release issued by Indian Oil Corporation.
The retail selling price quoted on the cash memo was inclusive of the delivery charge. “The IOC does not advocate payment of tips,” the statement said. In the event of over-charging, customers can lodge a complaint by calling 0452-2533956.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.