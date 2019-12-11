Madurai

‘No need for extra cylinder delivery charge’

MADURAI

Customers need not pay those delivering LPG cylinders any amount more than what has been specified on the cash memo, according to a press release issued by Indian Oil Corporation.

The retail selling price quoted on the cash memo was inclusive of the delivery charge. “The IOC does not advocate payment of tips,” the statement said. In the event of over-charging, customers can lodge a complaint by calling 0452-2533956.

