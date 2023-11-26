No MSP act, no vote, say farmers

November 26, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Madurai

With pic (G.Moorthy)

“We farmers have decided not to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 if the central government does not amend an act guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to cultivators for their produce,” said V. M. Singh, farmers’ leader and one of the founders of the MSP Guarantee Kisan Morcha.

Speaking at the farmers’ meeting organised here on Sunday, Mr. Singh said, “Farmers should be aware of the MSP and the need for a nation-wide act for the guarantee of MSP for all farm produce which includes grains, fruits, vegetables, milk, among others.”

Though there were several judgements in both Supreme Court and High Courts for a fixed MSP, the governments have always turned a deaf ear to the judgements, he added.

Further, he mentioned that India was once called a golden bird which eventually lost its rich wealth to the British colonizers. “Now farmers, who made the country rich have been pushed to depend on the assistance provided by the government,” said Mr. Singh.

To resolve this issue, there should be a reservation system for farmers to have their voices heard in the Parliament, he added. “Through reservation, farmers could have a say in the decision-making centre of the nation,” he said.

Adding to this, he said, “As reservation was brought for the people who were downtrodden in the society, now farmers who have descended to the bottom of the society needs a similar reservation to have their voices heard.”

Though politicians gave assurances to the farmers for MSP none of them took it forward to amend it, he said. Particularly in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin who supported the farmers’ protest in New Delhi, did not even carry the demand in their election manifesto, contended Mr. Singh.

Further, he stressed the need for all the farmers’ associations to shed their differences and join together to press the demand for an act guaranteeing MSP for farmers.

D. Guruswamy of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and organiser of the meeting, said, they have planned for a State-wide meeting in Chennai in the month of January where farmers’ representatives from all the 234 constituencies would be amending a demonstrative bill for MSP.

He added, “This would be a campaign to bring together all the farmers of the country with a similar demand and press their respective governments.”

Other farmers’ association leaders like P. Ayyakannu, P. R. Pandian, among others were present at the event.