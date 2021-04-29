No morning flights from today

Madurai

10 out of 15 technical staff in Madurai airport tested positive

In the wake of 10 out of 15 staff in the technical wing of Madurai airport having tested positive in the past few days starting last Friday, morning flight services have stand suspended and the airport will operate only between 12 noon and10.30 pm. from Friday until further advice.

“This is a contingency arrangement and the morning operations will resume soon,” Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan told The Hindu here on Thursday. As of now, the airport handles nine flight services, including two international flights to Singapore and Dubai. “Out of this, three domestic services being operated between 7.30 a.m. and 12 noon will have to be rescheduled,” he said.

“The services of the technical staff are critical to flight operations as they maintain the VHF omnidirectional range, the aircraft navigational system, instrumental landing system and other communication system,” he said.

Consequently, the airport that has been operating in two shifts will run on a single shift. However, Mr. Senthil Valavan exuded confidence that the morning operations will start as soon as the staff get well. Only five of them have been hospitalised.

Overall, 15 staff of Madurai airport, including four firemen and one engineering staff, have tested positive in the second wave.

Mr. Senthil Valavan said that all precautionary measures were in place at the airport terminal for a safe journey of passengers.