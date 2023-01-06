ADVERTISEMENT

No mercy for ganja smugglers and peddlers, warns new Police Commissioner

January 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Rajendran, the new Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

According highest priority to law and order maintenance in the city and ruthlessly crushing the ganja smugglers and peddlers will be our main focus, said Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner S. Rajendran.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after assuming office, he said the public, who had knowledge about ganja smuggling or peddling in their areas or near their workplaces, could contact him directly via 94981 – 22722 and the identity of the informers would be protected at any cost. The kind of policing put in place would ensure no space for anti-social elements selling narcotic substances within the city.

 Since ganja would ruin the younger generation, the police, by joining hands with the department of school and college education, would organise awareness programmes in a sustained manner to create awareness among them on the evil effects of narcotic substances, he said, adding that the students would also be sensitized against caste affiliation which was causing unpleasant incidents.

 When informed about the perennial traffic congestion and road safety rule violations in the city and consequent road accidents, mostly being caused by the government and the private buses, the Commissioner of Police, who had served as Joint Commissioner of Police, South Chennai, previously, assured to study the situation prevailing in the city and take appropriate corrective measures.

 He also promised to take due measures to assuage depression and work pressure of the men in uniform.

 “The counselling and training sessions we organised in Chennai for keeping up the morale of the force high have yielded excellent results. Similar measures will be put in place in Tirunelveli city also as wellness of our men is paramount,” said Mr. Rajendran who entered the Tamil Nadu Police Service in 1999 and started his career as DSP, Denkanikottai and served as Superintendent of Police in various districts.

 After serving as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, and Joint Commissioner of Police in Chennai city, he has assumed office here as Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.

 Earlier, he was received by Deputy Commissioners V.R. Srinivasan, Saravanakumar and G.S. Anita.

