No meat and fish shops in Madurai

Meat and fish shops remained closed on Sunday across Madurai following the district administration’s order.

K. Tirunavakarasu, a fish shop owner in Narimedu, said that residents from the area did not venture out to shop. “Seeing the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases, people are also a bit apprehensive. Narimedu, Mattuthavani and K. Pudur, the areas with markets, have COVID-19 cases. It is not a good time to venture out,” he said.

Former secretary of Madurai Corporation Fish Vendors Association Rahat Ulillah said that sellers themselves were concerned about contracting the disease. “If we contract COVID-19, we will have to be admitted to a hospital. This will mean loss of income for at least 14 days. Our health is also at risk,” he said.