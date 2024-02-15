ADVERTISEMENT

No line block: all trains to run as usual through Tirunelveli railway junction

February 15, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

All cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of train services announced from February 16 to 18 have been withdrawn.

Southern Railway had announced that it planned to take up line block for pre-non interlocking / non-interlocking work which was scheduled at Tirunelveli junction to facilitate doubling of Tirunelveli – Melappalayam section and had announced cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of train services.

Consequent to non-availing of the line block, all trains would originate, terminate and pass through Tirunelveli Junction as per normal schedule.

