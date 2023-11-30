No let-up in drive against encroachments in Thoothukudi, says Mayor

November 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI:

The Corporation will never slow down its drive against illegal structures erected by traders and residents, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said.

Chairing the Corporation council meeting here on Thursday, Mr. Jegan said the residents of Thoothukudi, who had suffered a lot over the past five years due to rainwater stagnation along roads and streets, were witnessing drainage of rainwater immediately into channels. The Corporation, through its meticulous work, had prevented water stagnation in more than 80% of the areas under its jurisdiction during this northeast monsoon.

Besides the low-lying areas of Terespuram, Lourdhammalpuram, St. Mary’s Colony, Rajagopal Nagar and a few more places, waterlogging could be seen only in vacant plots. The Corporation was working on preventing it too by instructing the rightful owners of the plots to take due measures to raise the level by dumping debris. If not, the Corporation would complete the work and collect the expenses from the land owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who refuse to cooperate with the Corporation on this arrangement will face difficulties when they apply for building plan approval for constructing permanent structures in these plots,” the Mayor said.

When a few councilors complained that the Corporation’s failure to remove the encroachments had resulted in inundation, Mr. Jegan assured them that the civic body would never compromise on its drive against the permanent and temporary illegal structures in the town.

“I appeal to the members to inform us about the unlawful structures made in their area so that the Corporation will initiate due action remove it. The councillors should cooperate with the Corporation officials in removing the encroachments instead of preventing them from discharging their duties,” he said.

The Mayor also said the corporation was taking steps to impound stray cattle and catch 35 stray dogs everyday for sterilisation.

On the councillors’ complaint on viral fever outbreak in the town, Mr. Jegan said 15 fever clinics were being organised everyday in various parts of the Corporation even as more than 300 anti-dengue mazdoor were checking every house for mosquito breeding spots.

Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.