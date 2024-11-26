No intra-party feud in AIADMK; cracks developing only in DMK front, says Natham Viswanathan

There is no fight within the AIADMK anywhere, said former Minister and senior leader Natham R. Viswanathan here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons after presiding over a review meeting, he said that only a section of the media interested in creating confusion projects about intra-party feud. “We stand united behind our leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. On the contrary, there are fissures in the DMK front only,” he said.

“Some of the allies have raised their voice on coalition governance and even went to the extent of saying that the DMK cannot win without the support of the allies,” he said.

On alliance formation for the AIADMK, he said that the high command would take a call on it during the elections. “We are taking stock of ground realities in districts earmarked for us. We will submit the report to the general secretary,” he said.

When asked about the ruckus in Madurai, Tirunelveli and other parts where the party had conducted a review meeting, Mr Viswanathan said that the media had given a twist to it. Actually, the cadres are eager to work hard and they expressed apprehensions about the performance of the party in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

On the DMK president’s response to PMK founder Ramadoss, Mr. Viswanathan said that the DMK never respected any person. Apart from politics, respecting elders was important and only the people have to teach the DMK about it.

Senior partymen Semmalai, former MP A. Anwhar Raajhaa, former minister Manikandan were present.