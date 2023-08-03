No individual has right to prevent candidates or party cadre from campaigning in any locality: HC

August 03, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Candidates and party cadre are entitled to engage in door to door election campaigning. They can go to any locality or area for the purpose of peacefully canvassing for votes. No individual has the right to prevent or restrict the exercise of this right, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the right to campaign is traceable directly to Article 19(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the Constitution. This right is derivable from the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble peaceably and without arms and the right to freely move throughout the territory of India. Without elections, there is no democracy.

Unless there is free and effective campaigning, elections will be rendered a farce. The State is under a constitutional obligation to ensure this right is upheld at all costs and under any circumstance. The persons who attempt to restrain candidates and party cadre from exercising the right shall be dealt with an iron hand, the court observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Right to vote may only be a statutory right. But the Right to seek votes is a fundamental right because democracy is a basic feature of the Constitution. One can seek votes in a variety of ways. Parties and candidates hold rallies and meetings. If anyone causes disturbance, it is an electoral offence. What applies to election meetings would apply with equal force to electoral campaigns also, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2014 by Habeeb Mohamed of Thanjavur district. The petitioner sought compensation from the State. He claimed that the mechanised boats belonging to him and others were damaged during a BJP candidate’s election campaign ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The court observed that Karuppu alias Muruganantham was campaigning for BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. When he along with his party cadre entered Mallipattinam village, a group of Muslims assembled at the outskirts of the village to prevent him from entering the village.

The court observed the Supreme Court had held that a fundamental right under Article 19 can be enforced even against persons other than a State or its instrumentalities. The majority decision paves the way for horizontal application of certain fundamental rights against fellow citizens. Respectfully applying the said ratio, the court held that the fundamental right of Karuppu was infringed by the acts of a section of villagers of Mallipattinam.

The court observed it was true that certain violent incidents took place. The villagers ought not to have even attempted to prevent Karuppu and others from conducting their election campaign. Probably, it triggered the entire occurrence. Taking note of the fact that there were allegations and counter allegations and that the jurisdictional criminal courts were seized of the matter, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to apply before the trial court seeking compensation at the conclusion of the trial and dismissed the petition. The court compared the case of Karuppu with that of the titular role played by popular comedian Vadivelu in the film Maamannan, in which he is an MLA who is prevented from entering certain localities in his constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.