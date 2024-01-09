T.N. bus strike | No impact of transport unions strike in Tirunelveli

January 09, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

Transport workers’ strike has no impact on the operation of buses in the Tirunelveli Region as 1,110 of the 1,660 buses in this region were operated on January 9 morning, as usual.

“We could operate all the buses as planned as sufficient number of crew reported for duty on Tuesday morning,” said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation official while monitoring the operation of the buses in Vaeinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli.

The passengers who arrived at the bus stand from nearby villages, said there was no delay in getting the buses to their workplaces.

Police personnel have been deployed in the bus terminus to thwart any attempt to stop operation of buses.

