ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. bus strike | No impact of transport unions strike in Tirunelveli

January 09, 2024 08:59 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

The passengers who arrived at the bus stand from nearby villages, said there was no delay in getting the buses to their workplaces

P. Sudhakar

Veinthankulam new bus stand in Palayamkottai wear deserted look following the transport employees strike. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transport workers’ strike has no impact on the operation of buses in the Tirunelveli Region as 1,110 of the 1,660 buses in this region were operated on January 9 morning, as usual.

“We could operate all the buses as planned as sufficient number of crew reported for duty on Tuesday morning,” said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation official while monitoring the operation of the buses in Vaeinthankulam new bus stand in Tirunelveli.

Also Read | TN bus strike | Transport services not hit in Chennai, says MTC

The passengers who arrived at the bus stand from nearby villages, said there was no delay in getting the buses to their workplaces.

Police personnel have been deployed in the bus terminus to thwart any attempt to stop operation of buses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US