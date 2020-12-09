No immediate threat of any other cyclones in TN, Minister says

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar said the Centre had released ₹650 crore for assistance, while the CM had sought ₹3,700 crore

Cyclone Burevi has weakened and there is no immediate threat of any cyclone or any warnings at present in Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Disaster Management, IT and Revenue, R. B. Udayakumar, here on Wednesday.

Distributing relief measures to 59 people in Madurai district, who had partially lost their dwellings in the rains, he told reporters that social media was abuzz with posts such as “Five fresh cyclones are going to hit the coastal regions in Tamil Nadu.” These are nothing but rumours, he said. The public should not get carried away by such posts, he cautioned, and said they must look for authentic information from government websites and the IMD forecast.

The Minister said the State government’s proactive approach in handling Cyclones Nivar and Burevi had saved not only the lives of people in low-lying areas, but also ensured that the damage to vital installations was minimal. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his team worked round-the-clock during the cyclonic period. Being constantly in touch with officials in the field helped in making decisions quickly. Only water-logging was posing problems, he admitted.

Shortly, the work on a survey on the extent of damage to crops across the State would commence, he said and added that the CM had decided to go ahead with the compensation immediately to the needy and not wait until the Centre released the funds. He said the Centre had released ₹650 crore. The Central team, which visited the State for an on-the-spot survey, would also submit their report to the Union government. The CM had sought ₹3,700 crore in assistance, he added.

Almost all the districts in the State, which experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall were handled with precision. “We have learnt from the past and are clear about not making any mistakes,” he said in reply to a query.

When asked about the criticism by the Opposition parties on poor handling of the cyclone, he dismissed it as a political stunt by the DMK president M K Stalin. “He (Stalin) should have the decency to appreciate good work. The AIADMK government does not expect the Opposition to give bouquets, but it would be wiser not to indulge in such politicking during times of natural calamities,” Mr. Udayakumar said.

On the Bharat Bandh, he said that it was a flop in Tamil Nadu. The farmers were convinced by the repeated assurances of the CM himself about the three laws and the benefits the farmers may reap. He claimed that in the 2016 DMK election manifesto (page 26), the party, had mentioned, that if elected, it would ensure direct marketing of the produce of the farmers and thus remove the middlemen. Today, the party (DMK) was opposing these laws brought in by the Centre, the Minister said.