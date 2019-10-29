No hoardings in city to welcome CM, Stalin

Madurai

For the first time, no colourful hoardings have been put up by the ruling party cadres to welcome Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the city. Similarly, no flex boards have been erected for DMK president M.K. Stalin.

The Chief Minister arrived in the city by road from Salem on Tuesday night to attend freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar jayanthi at Pasumpon on Wednesday.

Alagarkoil Road, which usually sports small and big flex hoardings, especially outside the Circuit House or the start hotel nearby, has no hoarding to welcome the Chief Minister, who is also the Joint Coordinator of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

This is following the High Court of Madras coming down heavily on the State government for allowing erection of hoardings that snuffed out the life of a young female techie in Chennai recently.

Party flags have been erected up to the Circuit House by the ruling party cadre while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam flags have come up in close quarters on Alagarkoil Road as the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin is checking in a nearby hotel.

The Chief Minister will leave for Pasumpon from Circuit House early on Wednesday morning after garlanding the life-size statue of the freedom fighter at Goripalayam junction here.

City police have made an elaborate security arrangement and also have made traffic diversions in the city. Except for the vehicles ferrying those going to take part in the jayanthi celebrations, no other vehicles would be allowed towards Goripalayam junction.

As a precautionary measure, the police have put up picketing at various important junctions and also deployed police personnel near the Ambedkar statue at Tallakulam.

In view of a dharna call given by various Thevar outfits pressing for naming of Madurai airport after Muthuramalinga Thevar, the city police have beefed up security.

The organisers of the protest have been warned of stringent action in case of any untoward incident during the proposed protest, a senior police official said.