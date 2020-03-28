No hitch in procurement, distribution at Aavin

Thanking various stakeholders involved in milk procurement and production, the Aavin Madurai has been able to deliver milk through its 874 locations across the city and peripheries on time without encountering any major difficulties in this critical juncture, said its General Manager R. Janani Soundarya here on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the GM said that the State government had listed milk as one among the essential commodities for supply to the public. In a situation, where the COVID-19 pandemic has been threatening every segment of the society, Aavin has been standing at the forefront and ensuring that production and distribution go on smoothly.

Adhering to the guidelines of the Health Ministry, all workers and supervisors have been instructed to adopt personal distancing both inside the Aavin facility and in depots. At the production facility, disinfectant materials are sprayed twice a day. All the 150 vehicles, engaged in transport of milk, the staff and marketing teams have been sensitised to be clean. At the depots, public have been told to maintain a distance of three feet between one person and another while buying milk.

The workers handling milk sachets have been instructed to use soap oil and also wear face mask while interacting with consumers. There was no need for panic buying or hoarding as milk would be supplied through out the curfew period and the GM urged the people to cooperate with the depot staffs.

Reaching out to needy

Apart from attending to the call of duty, Aavin has decided to join hands in reaching out to the needy other than its consumers by supplying free milk, ghee and cookies to certain categories of people.

As part of relief measures, Aavin has identified certain categories to whom, they have decided to deliver their products free till curfew was lifted.

According to Aavin MD Vallalar, they have been distributing their milk and other allied products to the Blue Cross, to inaccessible community such as homes, which take care of special children and among others.

In Madurai, the M S Chellamuthu Trust and Research Centre, which runs special home in Othakadai, Alagar Kovil and a few other places, received milk from Aavin from Saturday.

According to Trust Director (programs) Babu, they have special children in the units for whom Aavin milk would be served. There were about 130 children, who attend the day-care school also, he noted.