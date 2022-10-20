No hired vehicles for Pasumpon for Thevar guru puja

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ramanathapuram district administration having promulgated prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, people from Virudhunagar district going to Pasumpon to offer respects to freedom fighter, Muthuramalinga Thevar on his guru puja on October 30 would not be allowed to travel in hired vehicles.

At a consultative meeting held here on Thursday, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said no cargo vehicles would be allowed to ferry passengers. Besides, the vehicles, for which passes are obtained from police, should to stick to permitted routes and the owner should be present in the vehicle during vehicle check.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles should not have public address system and no banners that could incite casteist and religious sentiments should be used.

The vehicles should not carry any weapons, fireworks, liquor bottles.

Additional bus services would be operated to Pasumpon on October 29 and 30. No flags and banners would be allowed on the buses.

Procession with torches and sprouts are banned.

Vehicles from Rajapalayam, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tirunleveli shold go through Aruppukottai Gandhi Nagar, Kalloorani, M. Reddiyapatti, Mandapasalai, Kamuthi junction and reach Pasumpon and return in the same direction.

Vehicles from Aviyur, Kariyapatti, Mallankinaru, Kalkurichi should take the above route via Palayampatti, Gandhi Nagar.

Vehicles from Tiruchuli should also take the same route from Kalloorani.

Vehicles from Narikudi should go through Veeracholan junction, Pidariseri, Parthibanur, Abiramam to reach Pasumpon and return through Kottaimedu, Nagaratharikurichi, Abiramam, Parthibanur and Veercholan junction.