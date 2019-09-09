No height gauge on Madurai subway

The Consumer Protection Center says at least the subway constructed under the bridge serves its purpose. A large number of two-wheelers and light motor vehicles use the subway between Palanganatham and TVS Nagar. However, there is a height restriction on the subway as only vehicles with a height of less than 3 metres can pass through it.

“As a precautionary measure, a height gauge should have been erected on both entries of the sub-way. The cross bar would help drivers know whether their vehicles could pass through the subway before actually getting under it,” Mr. Muniasamy says.

However, in the absence of the height gauge, many vehicles get stuck inside the subway - one can see scratch marks on the ceiling of the subway. It is not only dangerous to the vehicle, but also to the structure of the subway.