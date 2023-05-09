No hazardous industrial units will be allowed in Tiruchuli, says Minister

May 09, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, said the DMK-led government would not allow any industrial unit that would ruin the health of the people, ground water and agriculture, but would bring only those units that would improve the life and livelihood of the local people.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the party in commemoration of government completing two years in power, near here on Sunday night, the Minister said that he would not allow any industrial unit that would ruin the life of the local people.

Recalling his promise of closing down the biomedical water incinerator plant, he said he had protested against its existence. He said that he had spoken about the issue in the Assembly while he was an MLA from the opposition.

Mr. Thennarasu said he had instructed the officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials to permanently close down the hazardous unit. He said that no industrial unit that would pose danger to the health of the people, ruin ground water, agriculture would be allowed in the region.

“Instead, those units which will improve the life and livelihood of the people and about which the people can take pride would come up,” he assured.