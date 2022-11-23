No further encroachments on Tallakulam tank, authorities tell Madras High Court

November 23, 2022 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to restore Tallakulam kanmai (tank) in Madurai to its original state by removing all constructions put up on it.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad took note of the fact that the buildings have been in existence for more than five decades and their constrution was permitted in order to meet the growing demands of the public.

The authorities submitted that there would not be any further encroachments by any authorities for any purpose on the remaining extent of the tank.

The court disposed of the petition filed by M. Gopalakrishnan of Melur, who complained that the waterbody was encroached upon by the government, Madurai Corporation, institutions and private organisations. He said due to the encroachments, the tank’s catchment area had reduced considerably.

The State submitted that the tank was defunct for a long time, with no source of water or ayacut area due to mass urbanisation. In view of necessity, the land was subdivided and given to various agencies, right from 1970. Therefore, the restoration of the tank would pose a huge problem to the government as well as the general public, it was submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, the court observed that there could not be any second opinion that the encroachments on waterbodies had to be removed as per the procedure contemplated under the Land Encroachment Act.

However, it could be seen from the submissions made by the parties that several buildings had come into existence at least five decades ago and their construction had been permitted in order to meet the growing demands of the public.

Therefore, the relief sought by the petitioner to restore the tank to its original state was not feasible, the judges observed.