No fresh cases reported in four districts

25 May 2020 03:27 IST

13 cases recorded in Virudhunagar, 12 have been cross notified

THENI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts did not report any fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.

A senior health official in Tirunelveli said while the number of containment zones had come down phenomenally in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, the only worrying aspect was the arrival of people from other States, who tested positive. The migrants who tested negative too were kept in quarantine, he added.

After 19 days, Tirunelveli district reported no fresh case on Sunday. In all districts in south Tamil Nadu, except Sivaganga, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases had crossed the 50 mark. While the tally of Tirunelveli and Madurai districts has crossed the 200 mark, three other districts – Thoothukudi, Dindigul and Theni – have recorded over 100 positive cases.

Thirteen new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. While 10 of them returned from Maharastra, three were from West Bengal. However, only one case was added to the total number of positive cases (98 at present) as the Health department cross notified 12 positive cases from New Delhi to the railway quarantine, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said.

The total number of active cases in the district stands at 54 as 44 patients have been discharged from hospital.

According to a doctor at Government Theni Medical College Hospital, four persons who returned to the district, including one from West Bengal and one from Kerala, tested positive. A youth from Bodi, who had returned from Dubai, also tested positive. The fourth case was a person from Gudalur, who had contact with those who returned from Koyambedu, he added.

Six fresh positive cases were reported in Madurai, taking the total number of cases in the district to 231. Collector T.G. Vinay said a case was cross notified.

All six fresh cases were local cases. One of the patients – a 57-year-old man from Ganapathy Nagar – got his sample tested at a private lab. Five others from Pasumalai, Tirupparankundram, Ellis Nagar, Sellur and Journalists’ Colony too tested positive. The areas were cordoned off into containment zones.

Currently, there were 114 active cases in Madurai district, said the Collector.