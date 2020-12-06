‘No force can stop Stalin from becoming CM’

THOOTHUKUDI

06 December 2020 18:16 IST

No force can stop DMK president M.K. Stalin from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2021, said senior party leader Raja Kannappan here on Sunday.

He was here to preside over the party's election campaign, Vidiyalai Nokki. MLA Geetha Jeevan and others addressed the gathering.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Kannappan said the DMK alone could regain the lost glory and sheen of the State. The AIADMK government had ruined the lives of the people and there were charges of corruption and maladministration in every department.

Time had come to revamp the administration and bring back the lost glory. The DMK was the only solution, he underlined and dismissed the notion that the DMK was under threat after actor Rajnikanth announcement of entry into politics. “I repeat. No force can stop the DMK from coming to power...Mr. Stalin will lead the State from Fort. St. George after the elections are over in May next year.”

Taking a dig at the AIADMK government, the DMK leader said that even in COVID-19 management, some ministers indulged in corruption. The mismanagement of Cyclone Burevi resulted in thousands of people being rendered homeless. The ministers lacked any understanding about administration.

Knowing that they would not come back to power, they were ‘emptying' the coffers’, Mr. Kannappan charged.