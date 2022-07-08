‘No Food Waste’ to be strengthened in Tirunelveli district with more volunteers: Collector

District Collector V. Vishnu has vowed to strengthen the ‘Save Food Share Food’ mission being promoted by ‘No Food Waste’ that collects surplus food from the functions and serves it to the poor and the orphans at their doorsteps with the objective of averting food wastage while feeding the needy.

Though the ‘No Food Waste’ was launched in Tirunelveli in 2018 by then District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, it had to be revived again on August 15, 2021 by Mr. Vishnu after successive COVID-19 waves that struck the district badly derailed its operations for nearly two years. While attending a workshop here on Friday that discussed in detail about scaling up the operations of ‘No Food Waste’ in Tirunelveli district by involving more volunteers and adding one more vehicle in addition to the existing one, Mr. Vishnu assured the promoters of ‘No Food Waste’ on facilitating its plan to expand its operations in Tirunelveli district.

“We’ll come out with a solution for bearing the operational cost like the drivers’ salary, fuel and the maintenance etc. besides acquiring one more vehicle so as to take it forward and scale up this noble service to feed the needy,” Mr. Vishnu assured.

One of the co-founders of ‘No Food Waste’, Dinesh Manickam of Coimbatore said 1.30 billion tonnes of surplus food being wasted across the globe every year instead of being served to around the hunger was also badly polluting the environment. In India, about 10.04% of its total food grain production was going waste in the form of surplus food, which is being wasted instead of being sent to be served to the poor.

“Hence, we started in 2014 in Coimbatore this mission of feeding the hungry with the surplus food collected elsewhere and have expanded our operations to 12 districts including Tirunelveli with ‘hunger mapping’ so as to reach the target group with the food. We’re in the process of launching a hunger spot mobile app so that the surplus food can be used judiciously before it gets spoiled,” Mr. Dinesh said adding that the NSS volunteers of the colleges were being persuaded through the colleges to join hands to collect the surplus food and serve it to the needy in the nearby areas.

“In Tirunelveli, St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai has agreed in principle to join hands with us by allowing their NSS volunteers to collect the surplus food on getting the alert and serve it to the needy,” Mr. Dinesh informed.

Anyone having surplus food prepared in functions can hand it over at the earliest by calling 90877 90877 so that the ‘No Food Waste’ volunteers would come and collect the food to be served to the needy in ‘hunger spots’ that include government hospitals and the government medical college hospitals.

Designated Officer of Food Safety, Sasi Deepa assured that the ‘No Food Waste’ mission would be popularised among the public by involving school and college students by conducting awareness programmes in educational institutions.