No fly zone declared, prohibitory orders imposed

A trail run of helicopter being conducted on Gandhigram Rural University campus near Dindigul on Wednesday.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders and declared a no-fly zone over security zones identified across Dindigul district in connection with security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday.

The areas covered under the ‘No Fly Zone’ include the areas within Dindigul Corporation limits, Ambathurai, Chinnalapatti, Gandhigram, Ammayanaickenur, said a press release.

The declaration prohibits flying any kind of aviation device including UAV or drones in the above areas from 10 a.m. on Thursday and will continue until 11 p.m. on Friday. Any violation of this order is punishable.

The BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday inspected the venue of the event, Gandhigram Rural Institute near Dindigul, with party cadre.

Police personnel entrusted with the security arrangements conducted a trial run at the helipad. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dindigul Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and Collector S. Visakan were present.