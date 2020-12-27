‘No entry for outsiders for Arudra darshan’

27 December 2020 20:07 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The two-day annual Arudra darshan festival, to be held on December 29 and 30, would be celebrated at the famous Sri Mangalanatha Swami Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in the district by following the standard operating procedures (SOP) laid out in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Superintendent of Police E Karthik, with the State government having imposed a curfew since March 25, it would be adhered to. Though the administration had subsequently announced certain relaxations, the SOP would be enforced by the police to ensure that there was no spread of the viral disease due to overcrowding.

Devotees, who normally visited the temple for the Arudra darshan festival, would not be permitted this time. Similarly, children below 10 years and those above 65 years would also not be permitted as a precaution.

At any given point, only a maximum of 200 devotees from the local district alone would be permitted. As a part of the festival, the administration alone would perform special aarathi and puja. Individual devotees would not be permitted to break coconut or perform aarathi in the temple, the SP said.