No entry fee for differently abled persons visiting Flower Show at Bryant Park, says Collector

Differently abled persons visiting the Flower Show at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal would be exempted from purchasing ticket, said Dindigul District Collector M. N. Poongodi here on Saturday.

The 61st Flower Show and the annual Kodai Vizha - 2024 began on Friday and it would conclude on May 26.

For the benefit of the differently abled people, the district administration has decided to allow them without charges and an accompanying adult would also be permitted to enter without entry fee. The organisers have sufficient wheelchairs for the differently abled persons to go around the Bryant Park.

The visitors shall be permitted to enter the park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and basic amenities such as potable water, restrooms and among others have been provided at the park.

The Horticulture Department officials said that around 5 lakh flowers have been arranged as part of the festival and 42 varieties of flowers were on display.

Until the Flower Show concludes, the organisers have announced entry fee for visitors. While many people were willing to purchase the ticket, they were disappointed over the ‘steep’ hike by at least 40 % as an adult has to cough up ₹75 and for children it was ₹35 per child.