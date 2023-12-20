No electricity: Bodies from Thoothukudi mortuary shifted to Tirunelveli

December 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH), which plunged into darkness following power cut since last Sunday due to the unprecedented flooding on its premises, has shifted all bodies from its mortuary to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s mortuary in a bid to preserve the corpses until they can be handed over to the bereaved families.

Ever since the downpour started last Sunday, power supply across the district was completely paralyzed and the flooding of the residential areas and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s assets triggered total blackout in Thoothukudi district. Power supply cannot be resumed to several parts of the district including Thoothukudi Town until all the water is drained out.

Though the neighbouring Tirunelveli district was in a similar situation, TANGEDCO personnel have managed to ensure restoration of power supply to almost all parts of the district.

As the flooded TKMCH has no electricity since Sunday night, the bodies that started to decompose were shifted to the mortuary of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, sources in the TKMCH said.

Even as the officials put the rain-related death toll at nine, sources in TKMCH reveal that the hospital has so far received 20 bodies. Deaths were caused by drowning, wall collapse due to downpour and flooding and electrocution.

“While sixteen deaths were caused by drowning, two persons lost their lives to wall collapse triggered by flooding and two others were electrocuted. As the flood recede, we expect the arrival of more bodies to TKMCH,” said the sources.

Against this backdrop, Secretary of Public Health Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the flooded TKMCH on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru also visited the hospital, which is serving food to 1,200 patients and their attendants thrice a day after cooking it in its first floor as the kitchen remains flooded.

