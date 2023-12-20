GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No electricity: Bodies from Thoothukudi mortuary shifted to Tirunelveli

Sources say 20 persons had died -- 16 due to drowning, 2 due to wall collapse and 2 were electrocuted -- in Thoothukudi

December 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH), which plunged into darkness following power cut since last Sunday due to the unprecedented flooding on its premises, has shifted all bodies from its mortuary to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital’s mortuary in a bid to preserve the corpses until they can be handed over to the bereaved families.

 Ever since the downpour started last Sunday, power supply across the district was completely paralyzed and the flooding of the residential areas and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s assets triggered total blackout in Thoothukudi district. Power supply cannot be resumed to several parts of the district including Thoothukudi Town until all the water is drained out.

 Though the neighbouring Tirunelveli district was in a similar situation, TANGEDCO personnel have managed to ensure restoration of power supply to almost all parts of the district.

 As the flooded TKMCH has no electricity since Sunday night, the bodies that started to decompose were shifted to the mortuary of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, sources in the TKMCH said.

 Even as the officials put the rain-related death toll at nine, sources in TKMCH reveal that the hospital has so far received 20 bodies. Deaths were caused by drowning, wall collapse due to downpour and flooding and electrocution.

 “While sixteen deaths were caused by drowning, two persons lost their lives to wall collapse triggered by flooding and two others were electrocuted. As the flood recede, we expect the arrival of more bodies to TKMCH,” said the sources.

 Against this backdrop, Secretary of Public Health Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the flooded TKMCH on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru also visited the hospital, which is serving food to 1,200 patients and their attendants thrice a day after cooking it in its first floor as the kitchen remains flooded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.