No drinking water supply to three wards today

Drinking water supply to residents of Wards 19, 26 and 27 of Tirunelveli Corporation will be suspended on Monday (July 29) due to a breach in the main pipe on Ambasamudram Road.

According to Commissioner P. Vijayalakshmi, a breach occurred in the main pipeline carrying drinking water to overhead tanks in the three wards on Sunday. The Corporation immediately deployed sufficient number of personnel to repair the breach and restore drinking water supply to residents at the earliest.

Consequent to the breach, there would be no drinking water supply to residents of the three wards on Monday. Hence, residents were requested to use drinking water judiciously, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said.